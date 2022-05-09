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Dark to Light. How will it be walking into the Light after thousands of years of Darkness?
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95 views • May 09, 2022
GITMO TV, [10/5/2021 10:08 AM]
[Forwarded from Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation –Special Command]
Dark to Light is a visual journey through darkness into light. As we continue to watch the greatest show in history and together welcome a new future on a new earth, always remember: "Where we go one, we all go".
It took the creator of this video a very long time to make this video. Please support his work so that he can do more creative work and produce more, and He (Eye) hopes to return to regular content production soon. If you like his artistic work and want him to continue producing content, you can buy him a beer at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/EyeDropMedia
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
#WWG1WGQ #SempreSupra #SpaceForce
@Q17_Awakening
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
@DUMBSandUnderground
@GitmoTV
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@tribunalsandexecutions
@exposthePedos
[Forwarded from Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation –Special Command]
Dark to Light is a visual journey through darkness into light. As we continue to watch the greatest show in history and together welcome a new future on a new earth, always remember: "Where we go one, we all go".
It took the creator of this video a very long time to make this video. Please support his work so that he can do more creative work and produce more, and He (Eye) hopes to return to regular content production soon. If you like his artistic work and want him to continue producing content, you can buy him a beer at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/EyeDropMedia
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
#WWG1WGQ #SempreSupra #SpaceForce
@Q17_Awakening
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
@DUMBSandUnderground
@GitmoTV
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@tribunalsandexecutions
@exposthePedos
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