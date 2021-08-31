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Tarhaka and Dr Walter Williams what your parents should have taught you
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10 views • August 31, 2021
1. What should our parents have taught us about religion.
2. What should they have taught us about an enemy.
3. How important was it for us to be taught to protect one another.
4. Was it important for them to teach us our true ancient story.
5. How important was it for them to teach us at home daily.
6. How important was it for them to teach us the truth about our own culture and customs.
7. How much damage was done to us participating in the customs and holidays of another nation.
GET OUT OF DEBT NOW! http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
2. What should they have taught us about an enemy.
3. How important was it for us to be taught to protect one another.
4. Was it important for them to teach us our true ancient story.
5. How important was it for them to teach us at home daily.
6. How important was it for them to teach us the truth about our own culture and customs.
7. How much damage was done to us participating in the customs and holidays of another nation.
GET OUT OF DEBT NOW! http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
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