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Cliff Hughes Online Is Guilty of Spreading Misinformation - The Mystic Philosopher.
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42 views • October 18, 2021
In this video title “Cliff Hughes Online Is Guilty of Spreading Lies, Propaganda, Misinformation, Disinformation and Fear to the Jamaican People” The Mystic Philosopher in response to a request from one of his listeners share his unfiltered perspective and criticism of one of Jamaica’s most distinguished and powerful Journalist and Radio Talk Show Host and accused and found him guilty of the aforementioned charges.
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