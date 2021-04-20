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Tension Today: Black Sea Lanes Blocked, U.S. ships escape and Russia begins to clean up Ukraine
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770 views • April 20, 2021
Russia will restrict the navigation of foreign military and official ships in parts of the Black Sea until October, the U.S. drops plans to send destroyers into the Black Sea due to concerns over Russia.
Russia has massed its troops along Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders and on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. This week Russia also conducted navy drills in the Black Sea.
Russia has massed its troops along Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders and on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. This week Russia also conducted navy drills in the Black Sea.
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