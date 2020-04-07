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How to Protect Your Computer From Viruses and Hackers
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131 views • April 07, 2020
Computer viruses after everywhere these days, but that doesn't mean you need to leave yourself vulnerable. With some basic knowledge, you can prevent most viruses and hackers from having a chance at infecting your computer. This includes keeping your operating system software up to date, as well as all other software, such as your router firmware. It also means using security features built into Windows or your operating system, such as User Account Control, or UAC. You should also upgrade to the latest version of Windows for maximum computer security against viruses, because they are always adding more features, such as those from the now obsolete Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit, or EMET.
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