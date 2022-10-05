High-Level Overview of the Florida Medical Cannabis Market

In the quickly evolving cannabis industry, it can often be challenging to identify unique opportunities for growth. With over $1.04B so far in sales this year, Florida is the largest medical cannabis market in the US. Aside from this market’s impressive size, distinctive sales trends and consumer preferences make Florida a nuanced market to watch as the industry moves forward. In this report we examine the Florida medical cannabis market, taking a close look at market share, cannabis product categories, basket metrics, pricing, and more. ‍ As the country’s largest medical-only cannabis market, there are some noteworthy trends that differentiate Florida from other US cannabis markets. For example, when we look at product category trends in Florida, we find that market share to Tincture & Sublingual products is much higher (2.4%). In Maryland, another medical-only cannabis market, market share to Tincture & Sublingual products is only 0.6%. Market share to Pre-Rolls on the other hand, is lower than other markets (5.8%). When we compare basket metrics across the US, we see that Florida consumers spend $96.56 on average per trip, which is the second largest basket behind Maryland. However Florida consumers have more items in their basket than any other market in the US, which means they tend to purchase slightly less expensive individual products. Like in many other cannabis markets, we see the price of cannabis products has been steadily declining. In Florida, the average price of a cannabis product has decreased by -9% from January to July 2022. It is always interesting to watch trends change as an industry grows. Will Tincture & Sublingual share ever decrease or Pre-Roll share increase? Will customer baskets grow or shrink over time? We will keep an eye on things as the market develops!