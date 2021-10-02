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Democracy is the Opposite of FREEDOM, Fight for them Before it's too LATE!
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11 views • October 02, 2021
Please share to educate others how humanity has been lied to by a corrupt system, we have been played!
speaker "Aaron Russo"
video source link; https://youtu.be/N3NA17CCboA
speaker "Aaron Russo"
video source link; https://youtu.be/N3NA17CCboA
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