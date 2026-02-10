StuporBowl Desportes, “Pedo Protector”, BOYS TOWN Cover-Up, Romans 13, Epstein, CIA, Orwellian Banksters, TPUSA

RR 2026-02-09 #261

Resistance Rising #261: 09 February 2026

Topic list:

* The Stupor Bowl was the FUCK YOU, AMERICA! from a multi-BILLION-dollar CATHOLIC industry.

* Every time a Pope is elected, THIS happens in the MFL.

* The “Rooney Rule”.

* More black names.

* When MFL players ACT hurt.

* Is Donald Trump a “pedo-PROTECTOR”?

* Bill Colby, John DeCamp and the REAL pedo scandal nobody’s heard of.

* The REAL focus of the scandal—the ROMAN CATHOLIC ORPHANAGE of “BOYS TOWN”—was given a PASS by the judge.

* What Daniel 7 says about Romans 13.

* NO! This THIRTY THREE YEAR OLD man wants to KILL Crusader Vice President Vance!!!

* THREE GENERATIONS of “famous” Shula coaches...what religion are they ALL?

* “Jimmy” Dore proves Johnny right about Epstein and the JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!

* The Esoteric Nomad and Zackary K. Hubbard.

* “Mr. White” gets cover from “Google AI”.

* The KEY “investigator” of the 1993 WTC bombing.

* Jars of CATHOLIC Clay.

* The “central bank” of Vietnam “de-activated” 86 MILLION accounts—AS A TRIAL BALLOON FOR US.

* Poor Charlie Kirk & Cousin It: “Train up a faceless child you’ve stolen to worship the Whore of Babylon!”

* The sickening over-reach of gun confiscation bills around Romerica.

* Dinosaur FAG SHAKE in your FACE.

* “Journalist”-ette CONFRONTS President Penis who has been CLEARED by the JEW EMAILS.

