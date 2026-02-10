StuporBowl Desportes, “Pedo Protector”, BOYS TOWN Cover-Up, Romans 13, Epstein, CIA, Orwellian Banksters, TPUSA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-02-09 #261
Resistance Rising #261: 09 February 2026
Topic list:
* The Stupor Bowl was the FUCK YOU, AMERICA! from a multi-BILLION-dollar CATHOLIC industry.
* Every time a Pope is elected, THIS happens in the MFL.
* The “Rooney Rule”.
* More black names.
* When MFL players ACT hurt.
* Is Donald Trump a “pedo-PROTECTOR”?
* Bill Colby, John DeCamp and the REAL pedo scandal nobody’s heard of.
* The REAL focus of the scandal—the ROMAN CATHOLIC ORPHANAGE of “BOYS TOWN”—was given a PASS by the judge.
* What Daniel 7 says about Romans 13.
* NO! This THIRTY THREE YEAR OLD man wants to KILL Crusader Vice President Vance!!!
* THREE GENERATIONS of “famous” Shula coaches...what religion are they ALL?
* “Jimmy” Dore proves Johnny right about Epstein and the JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!
* The Esoteric Nomad and Zackary K. Hubbard.
* “Mr. White” gets cover from “Google AI”.
* The KEY “investigator” of the 1993 WTC bombing.
* Jars of CATHOLIC Clay.
* The “central bank” of Vietnam “de-activated” 86 MILLION accounts—AS A TRIAL BALLOON FOR US.
* Poor Charlie Kirk & Cousin It: “Train up a faceless child you’ve stolen to worship the Whore of Babylon!”
* The sickening over-reach of gun confiscation bills around Romerica.
* Dinosaur FAG SHAKE in your FACE.
* “Journalist”-ette CONFRONTS President Penis who has been CLEARED by the JEW EMAILS.
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5