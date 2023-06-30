Create New Account
Russian Saboteurs Have Destroyed Another NATO Facility in Europe
The Prisoner
I have a fresh video on my channel where I discussed the frequent attacks not only on NATO heavy military equipment but also on military factories that supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones, shells, and small arms. Unfortunately for the West, these attacks regularly occur throughout Europe. The perpetrators of these attacks have not yet been caught. There are still various assumptions about these attacks. Some blame Russian saboteurs for everything, and some are sure that these attacks are the work of local residents who blame NATO and its top leadership for all the troubles.

sabotageeuropenatorussian

