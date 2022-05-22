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"CASES" ARE BASELESS
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91 views • May 22, 2022
- Flashback to 2021 -
Activists in downtown Vancouver protest Canada“s fraudulent misuse of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Meanwhile, the crew of a contact-tracing bus digitally tags its passengers like a herd of animals—while taking their temperature upon boarding.
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This video may contain copyrighted material, the use of which may not have been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. That material is presented in an effort to explain issues relevant to criticism, comment, reporting, teaching, education, and satire. All material contained in this video is distributed without profit. Only small portions of the original work are used and not the entire duplication of original work. This constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as referenced in section 107 of the US Copyright Law and similar legislation in other jurisdictions.
Activists in downtown Vancouver protest Canada“s fraudulent misuse of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Meanwhile, the crew of a contact-tracing bus digitally tags its passengers like a herd of animals—while taking their temperature upon boarding.
Disclaimer & Fair Use Statement:
This video may contain copyrighted material, the use of which may not have been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. That material is presented in an effort to explain issues relevant to criticism, comment, reporting, teaching, education, and satire. All material contained in this video is distributed without profit. Only small portions of the original work are used and not the entire duplication of original work. This constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as referenced in section 107 of the US Copyright Law and similar legislation in other jurisdictions.
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