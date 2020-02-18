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Bloomberg belittles farming, factory jobs in resurfaced 2016 video
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7 views • February 18, 2020
Independent Women's Forum's Patrice Lee Onwuka, B. Riley Wealth Management's Paul Dietrich and Geltrude & Company founder Dan Geltrude say former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will have a difficult time climbing the ranks after his offensive remarks on farmers resurfaced.
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