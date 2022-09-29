"A SWORD FOR THE NATIONS": JUSTICE, JOY & JUDGEMENT

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Today's word: Multi-sectioned word for prophecy prayer call Sept. 28, 2022
PRAYER CALL: SEPT. 28, 2022 PAY ATTENTION TO THE MULTIPLE SECTIONS OF THIS WORD, THANK YOU.
- Separation of sheep and goat nations, sheep and goat individuals will receive their fitting rewards.
- Australia a goat, will be chastised and restored
- America a goat, reprobate, impossible to be renewed.
- War to the nations
- Final judgements to sheep [blessings] and goat [death, rejection]
- False ministries will fall: TBN will go off the air. TBN Will go bankrupt, is hiding the books
- LoveWorld will shut down: Chris Oyakhilome is a false pastor, an occult worker in the marine kingdom using covenants to draw members and greatly afflict his members. Scandal will bring down that ministry
- False pastors/ teachers/ prophets will be struck by the Lord in judgement
- John Gray will be exposed, corrupted ministries will fall, corrupted pastors will be judged.
- CHRISTIANS ARE SO FALLEN THEY LOVE CHURCH FOR FOOD & SOCIALIZING THAN TO BE SOLDIERS OF CHRIST!!
- True Christians are calling on God to shut down the false church and He will surely do it.
- The Word of God is RIPPED UP TO SUIT THE TASTES OF THE PEOPLE, RIPPED UP TO PLEASE MEN'S FLESH.
- The Beast prophesied in Rev 13 is coming, woe to those dull of hearing, no discernment, you are for the Beast.*
- Public scandals from the White House all the way to ordinary people's personal lives. No one will escape.
- Hard evidence will accompany the judgement of the Lord.
