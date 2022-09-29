"A SWORD FOR THE NATIONS": JUSTICE, JOY & JUDGEMENT

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Multi-sectioned word for prophecy prayer call Sept. 28, 2022





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





----------------------------------------------------------------

PRAYER CALL: SEPT. 28, 2022 PAY ATTENTION TO THE MULTIPLE SECTIONS OF THIS WORD, THANK YOU.

- Separation of sheep and goat nations, sheep and goat individuals will receive their fitting rewards.

- Australia a goat, will be chastised and restored

- America a goat, reprobate, impossible to be renewed.

- War to the nations

- Final judgements to sheep [blessings] and goat [death, rejection]

- False ministries will fall: TBN will go off the air. TBN Will go bankrupt, is hiding the books

- LoveWorld will shut down: Chris Oyakhilome is a false pastor, an occult worker in the marine kingdom using covenants to draw members and greatly afflict his members. Scandal will bring down that ministry

- False pastors/ teachers/ prophets will be struck by the Lord in judgement

- John Gray will be exposed, corrupted ministries will fall, corrupted pastors will be judged.

- CHRISTIANS ARE SO FALLEN THEY LOVE CHURCH FOR FOOD & SOCIALIZING THAN TO BE SOLDIERS OF CHRIST!!

- True Christians are calling on God to shut down the false church and He will surely do it.

- The Word of God is RIPPED UP TO SUIT THE TASTES OF THE PEOPLE, RIPPED UP TO PLEASE MEN'S FLESH.

- The Beast prophesied in Rev 13 is coming, woe to those dull of hearing, no discernment, you are for the Beast.*

- Public scandals from the White House all the way to ordinary people's personal lives. No one will escape.

- Hard evidence will accompany the judgement of the Lord.



