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IMAGINE THIS CLOWN SHOW SHOWING UP AT YOUR DOOR TO VACCINATE YOU.
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111 views • July 28, 2021
Looks like Joe Biden is pulling out the big guns to make sure every American gets 2 shots of unapproved monkey business injected into their arms.
One question: where's the bouncy castle and the balloon animal clown?
One question: where's the bouncy castle and the balloon animal clown?
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