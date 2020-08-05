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Coronavirus You Have Given Your Freedom Away Don't Abandon Critical Thinking Too!
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27 views • August 05, 2020
Coronavirus Scientific And Statistical Reasons For Scepticism
At a time when we are being told to unquestioningly accept that we are at war with an invisible enemy, we need to use our critical thinking skills more than ever. On 19th March Public Health England (PHE) downgraded the alert level for COVID 19. The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens also judged that is was not sufficiently dangerous to warrant classification as a high consequence infectious disease (HCID)
https://reclaimyourlives.com/
Health Sovereignty - CIVIL LIBERTIES - FREEDOM OF SPEECH
At a time when we are being told to unquestioningly accept that we are at war with an invisible enemy, we need to use our critical thinking skills more than ever. On 19th March Public Health England (PHE) downgraded the alert level for COVID 19. The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens also judged that is was not sufficiently dangerous to warrant classification as a high consequence infectious disease (HCID)
https://reclaimyourlives.com/
Health Sovereignty - CIVIL LIBERTIES - FREEDOM OF SPEECH
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