Tariffs Global Impact | Trump Invites Bukele to White House | Palm Sunday | World News 4/13/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
487 views • 2 weeks ago

World News Report: Happy Palm Sunday! Christianity is on the rise around the world! What a whirlwind week as all eyes around the world were constantly checking the news to brace for impact. Trump's tariffs have set the world on fire. How will each country be affected by the ever-changing import taxes? After a cold start, Trump and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele have bonded over locking up violent illegal aliens; the Central American president has been summoned to the White House. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tariffs-global-impact/




Keywords
trade warchinaworld newsbreaking newstariffstodays newspassovertop newsel salvadorchristian newsconservative newspalm sundaybukelebukele white housetrump bukele
