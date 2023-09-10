Control Group Health Card

The Health card is an “In Case of Emergency” card that you keep on you at all times. If you are ever found unconscious or unable to communicate, the QR code can be scanned to show important information about you, your health and your advanced medical decisions.





You choose which information you would like to show on the QR page – for example:





> Your blood type

> Any allergies

> Medical conditions

> Emergency contacts

> Advanced decisions you have made about things such as; blood transfusions, organ donation and treatments





All members of the Control Group Cooperative can create a digital Health card and subscribing Associates can order a plastic, printed copy.





❌ You can disable the QR code if you lose the card, or no longer wish to use it.





👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Cards can be created for you and your household.





✔️ Details should be reviewed regularly and updated as necessary.





FIND OUT MORE: https://www.vcgwiki.com/the-health-card

CONTROL GROUP WEBSITE: https://controlgroup.coop/