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You can stick your New World Order up your arse
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91 views • December 19, 2021
1. Another video from Max Igan in Mexico. One of my heroes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8EhlC8cyDexI/
2. Perth: Australians Unite Against Tyranny March and Rally Dec 18. Massive rally.
https://www.brighteon.com/035bd618-25ae-49e1-8980-8e64746cb389
3. 30 million Americans ready to ‘take up arms’, MSNBC claims (I think more like 75M)
https://www.brighteon.com/32631b43-60f9-44c2-9016-e95c1180c8af
4. "We Are the 99%" AWESOME resistance song.
https://www.brighteon.com/59c650a8-e8fa-4ad1-baa5-114a76818163
5. KristiLeighTV. Pushed as a conspiracy for years, now the truth is coming out about Pedos in Power. FDA doesn't have time to release Pfizer safety study documents to the public, but has time to intercept medication telling US Post to stop ivermectin ?
https://www.brighteon.com/2e81b03e-45a9-4bcf-a752-1fde3b6aaf65
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8EhlC8cyDexI/
2. Perth: Australians Unite Against Tyranny March and Rally Dec 18. Massive rally.
https://www.brighteon.com/035bd618-25ae-49e1-8980-8e64746cb389
3. 30 million Americans ready to ‘take up arms’, MSNBC claims (I think more like 75M)
https://www.brighteon.com/32631b43-60f9-44c2-9016-e95c1180c8af
4. "We Are the 99%" AWESOME resistance song.
https://www.brighteon.com/59c650a8-e8fa-4ad1-baa5-114a76818163
5. KristiLeighTV. Pushed as a conspiracy for years, now the truth is coming out about Pedos in Power. FDA doesn't have time to release Pfizer safety study documents to the public, but has time to intercept medication telling US Post to stop ivermectin ?
https://www.brighteon.com/2e81b03e-45a9-4bcf-a752-1fde3b6aaf65
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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