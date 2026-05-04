The Rapture Is May 4-5 2026 Jesus Calls sinners unto Repentance Ps 32 & by their stedfast faith Act 17:31 in Jesus, Jesus SAVES LIVES & is The Judge.

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The Rapture is so soon. Must Hear: This is a Real Good Reading. Colossians 2:15 having spoiled principalities & powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. Ps 32 repent.
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/26a28937-afb5-4dec-9b97-744859b03b95?index=6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7koenNeYHI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Cfu4wAuwVs