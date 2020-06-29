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They Changed Our Habits For Us
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9 views • June 29, 2020
In this video I discuss how "they" have changed our habits for us and that those at the top knew what they were doing. I also talk about how this quarantine has been a gift for us, not just a tyrannical lockdown imposed by our overlords.
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
Well, I'm consistently inconsistent so......See you whenever for the next video!
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
Well, I'm consistently inconsistent so......See you whenever for the next video!
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