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Episode #1751 - Tuesday - January 14, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/DAJMoRZHU98
McConnell Says Trump Impeachment Trial Likely to Start Next Tues. Hunter Biden To Testify? #1751-6PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Trump’s impeachment trial is likely to start next Tuesday. McConnell said that “51 Senators will decide” which witnesses to call forward. A reporter asked McConnell when the Senate will vote on the resolution to call in witnesses.
“I think that would come up appropriately next Tuesday and that’s when the vote would occur. That’s assuming we’re on the trial next Tuesday and I think that’s the case,” McConnell said. E-Militia News Article: McConnell Says Trump Impeachment Trial Likely to Start Next Tuesday. Hunter Biden To Testify? – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/Jw1e30q9uQ6
GUEST: Harlan Hill is a Republican political consultant and commentator. Upon the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump in January 2017, Hill was invited to join the Advisory Board of the Trump-Pence 2020 re-election campaign. Hill was previously a national surrogate for the Trump-Pence 2016 campaign and eventually founded Democrats for Trump after leaving the Democratic Party in 2014.
https://logancirclegroup.com/
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