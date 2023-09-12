7 Day Warning Before the Rapture

God will give believers a 7 day 'heads up' before we are raptured. In addition to the example of Noah boarding the ark 7 days before the rains came, there are MULTIPLE other prophetic patterns! Be sure to watch this informative and encouraging video to the end! show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aLS2OjnKeM1Y7yEkTojtLy_WfkrS20rT/view?usp=share_link Instructions for updating the timeline on your drive: Delete the current version on the drive and download 2.8c from MediaFire onto your drives. Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos Newest! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LDQEfvLM0TUo0VyDB-iku4_gi-d-qHBA/view?usp=sharing “New Sign” Video (Bright Morning Star): https://youtu.be/YJVS2VXI2ag “Jesus’ commentary on Daniel 9” video: https://youtu.be/MhJyY3vX7mU Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc: https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ “Dating of the 70th Week of Daniel”: (Mark Wilburn) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f3x1IJ6nxDtyrH-vDx-bJsf3hJ2IO28o/view?usp=share_link “Finding the Upper Limit/Fig Tree Generation” (Daniel Terwilliger): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1le1dCIgzMoRYiw-m9czFxHvNmupBD5kR/view?usp=sharing Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com First born-First Fruits connection: https://youtu.be/p6P0XrIOHr8 Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 “Bride” video: https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc Boot Camp video: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Preparing for the Rapture video: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M ‘Sonship’ video: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE 1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes 1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK 1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes 1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Feast of Tabernacles rapture pattern: https://youtu.be/YBNvXmlJIko Resurrection bodies and sonship: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW_V6FNe6WhedgDCzwTj_cqV

