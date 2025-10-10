A blues rock track opens with wailing, slightly distorted harmonica riding a loose, brushed snare groove, Verses blend crunchy electric riffs, gritty bass, subtle organ, and raw vocals, Choruses burst in with driving drums, layered guitars, group vocals, and piercing harmonica licks, Bridges strip down to handclaps, hi-hat, and dynamic dropouts, evoking globe-trotting flair, Slide guitar adds texture throughout, and the outro recedes to harmonica with deep reverb, closing on a haunting note





( harmonica intro - a wailing, bluesy sound, slightly distorted) (Verse 1) Oh, Gotta find that rhythm to wash away the pain. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Verse 2) Saw a girl in Paris, eyes like faded blue jeans, She whispered sweet nothings, felt like movie scenes. Then a fight in London, spilled beer on the floor, Just another Tuesday, knockin' on some wild door. Used to dream of mansions, velvet and gold, Now this beat-up suitcase, stories untold. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Guitar solo - gritty, wailing, with a classic Stones slide and bend, echoing the harmonica from the intro) (Bridge) Some folks ask me, "Mick, don't you ever slow down?" "Don't you miss your old lady, your hometown?" I just flash a wicked smile, give a knowing wink, This ain't no easy ride, baby, it's quicker than you think. The road's my mistress, the crowd's my sweet sin, Gotta keep on moving, let the chaos spin. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Outro) Oh, Mick From Around The World! Yeah! (Harmonica fades in and out, with a final sustained wail, drums crash, guitar hits a final chord that slowly decays into feedback) Woo! Yeah! See ya down the road! (Laughter, distant shouts, then silence)