BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mick From Around The World
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 3 days ago
A blues rock track opens with wailing, slightly distorted harmonica riding a loose, brushed snare groove, Verses blend crunchy electric riffs, gritty bass, subtle organ, and raw vocals, Choruses burst in with driving drums, layered guitars, group vocals, and piercing harmonica licks, Bridges strip down to handclaps, hi-hat, and dynamic dropouts, evoking globe-trotting flair, Slide guitar adds texture throughout, and the outro recedes to harmonica with deep reverb, closing on a haunting note


( harmonica intro - a wailing, bluesy sound, slightly distorted) (Verse 1) Oh, Gotta find that rhythm to wash away the pain. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Verse 2) Saw a girl in Paris, eyes like faded blue jeans, She whispered sweet nothings, felt like movie scenes. Then a fight in London, spilled beer on the floor, Just another Tuesday, knockin' on some wild door. Used to dream of mansions, velvet and gold, Now this beat-up suitcase, stories untold. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Guitar solo - gritty, wailing, with a classic Stones slide and bend, echoing the harmonica from the intro) (Bridge) Some folks ask me, "Mick, don't you ever slow down?" "Don't you miss your old lady, your hometown?" I just flash a wicked smile, give a knowing wink, This ain't no easy ride, baby, it's quicker than you think. The road's my mistress, the crowd's my sweet sin, Gotta keep on moving, let the chaos spin. (Chorus) 'Cause I'm Mick From Around The World, yeah, that's my name, Chasin' down the spotlight, playin' the rock and roll game. One night in Tokyo, next in ol' Rome, Every dusty stage, feelin' right at home. Got my swagger and my shake, got my voice and my grin, Let the good times roll, baby, let the madness begin! (Outro) Oh, Mick From Around The World! Yeah! (Harmonica fades in and out, with a final sustained wail, drums crash, guitar hits a final chord that slowly decays into feedback) Woo! Yeah! See ya down the road! (Laughter, distant shouts, then silence)

Keywords
a blues rock track opens with wailingslightly distorted harmonica riding a loosebrushed snare grooveverses blend crunchy electric riffsgritty basssubtle organand raw vocalschoruses burst in with driving drumslayered guitarsgroup vocalsand piercing harmonica licksbridges strip down to handclapshi-hatand dynamic dropoutsevoking globe-trotting flairslide guitar adds texture throughoutand the outro recedes to harmonica with deep reverbclosing on a haunting note
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy