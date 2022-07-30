Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, etc. Have Decoupled from Russian, and it Would be a Major Blow to the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p10y726f0
Kazakhstan’s decoupling from Russia is a huge blow to the Communist Party. Then Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, these originally belonged to China in the north, the original China, all will be decoupled from Russia, Russia will be decoupled. They will decouple from the CCP.