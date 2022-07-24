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THE SCAMDEMIC: "COVID19" / "SARS COV 2" ('VIRUS' THAT NEVER EXISTED!)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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================(world orders review)

================

The SCAMDEMIC: "COVID19" / "SARS COV 2" (the 'VIRUS' that NEVER EXISTED!)

Poornima Wagh PhD/ Regis Tremblay https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y3INTdBwGcui/ [SHARE]

================

(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

From Regis Tremblay @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/btuJXs0glmla/


Poornima Wagh, 2 PhDs in Virology and Immunology, 20 yr career as a Lab researcher and scientist, destroys the Covid scam with proof in language even a layman like me can understand. Who benefits? Big Pharma and its owners (not shareholders), Gates, Fauci whom she calls criminals, using words like "fraudulent," "deliberate," "planned and premeditated." [Regis]

-------------------------

A short (6 min) version by [Creatrix13] @ https://tinyurl.com/novirusnocovid1

NO RECORD FOUND: "FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the

world (199 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification,

anywhere, ever" https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound [Creatrix13]

================

Spacebusters https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/

================

a summary comment by P.W. @ https://www.medicdebate.org/node/3045 says:


- 2 PhDs in virology and immunology, 20 years practical experience in the lab.


- Kary Mulli's death in 2019 came as a surprise because he was physically fit and died in the summer (but not surprising in that he was fundamentally critical of Fauci)


- She reports on the 201 plan game


- Criticism of the media coverage


- a woman (edit: a lab director = principal investigator) who had been paid $1.5 million in 2020 to isolate the virus from samples of sick people had asked her if she wanted to do the research.


- P.W. says that at first she did not want to cooperate, but then agreed if she could do the isolation/purification/characterisation on her terms


- Her condition: no cultivation and pre-treatment with antibiotics, nutrient solution etc., but direct filtration.


- But she found nothing except "decomposing human cellular debris".


- Her supervisor then asked her to repeat her examinations. A total of three runs (April to Sept 2020), but she found nothing in any of the runs


- She injected these cell debris into 100 ferrets: they showed no respiratory symptoms, fever, etc. However, one tenth would have reacted with hair loss on the tail and increased appetite/weight gain. This means that Koch's 3rd postulate was not fulfilled.


- They would have sent their results to about 100 Universities, only six replied and verified their studies by using their form of isolation/purification/characterisation: same result = only human cell debris, no pathogen/no virus.


- Then they sent their results to the CDC. Robert Redfield of the CDC told her to call it Sars-Cov-2 anyway and threatened her that she would lose her job and that he would make sure that she would never work in a lab again: I'll make sure you'll never work in a lab again."


- She still wanted to publish her results, but many publications did not want to publish them, including Nature and Science. A Danish publication first wanted to publish, but then backed out - she suspects because of pressure from the government.


- Then she wrote to the CDC that she would like to have the isolated virus from the CDC, but the CDC first replied with "we don't have it" and then did not reply to further requests.


- In April 2021, the FBI came and raided her house. However, P.W. had copies of the results of their investigation.


- P.W.'s conclusion: there is no virus, no mutations, monkeypox is rather the result of so-called vaccines.


- She recommends eating a balanced diet, getting good sleep, keeping one's body fit and not getting vaccinated/boosted.


- She says it is not possible to develop a deadly virus in the lab, that is pure scaremongering.


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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