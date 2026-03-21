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The Hammer Drops – Trump Set to Pardon Assange and Snowden as the Deep State Panics
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers reveals the move that has the deep state in full-blown panic mode: President Trump is preparing to issue full, unconditional pardons for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden—and sources say it's happening soon.


These are not criminals. They are heroes who paid the price for exposing the real enemies. Assange dropped the bombs on war crimes, rigged elections, and the military-industrial beast feeding off endless conflict. Snowden blew the lid off the NSA's illegal spying machine that turned every American into a surveillance target.


Under the Obama-Biden crime syndicate, they were hunted, exiled, and tortured in shadows—all to protect elite pedophile rings, black budgets, and foreign puppets pulling strings in D.C.


Now the tables have flipped. Hard.


President Trump, holding full authority as Supreme Commander, is prepared to pardon these patriots—and possibly even appoint them to office. Can you imagine Assange and Snowden with top-level clearances, walking the halls of the agencies that persecuted them, exposing every dirty secret? The fake news ops. The election theft networks. The bioweapon agendas. The child trafficking pipelines tied to the highest levels.


With Tulsi Gabbard steering the ship as Director of National Intelligence, this is a full-scale internal rebellion against the shadow government.


The Deep State is freaking out. The mockingbird media will scream treason. The Intel goons—Brennan, Clapper, Comey—will leak hit pieces. But it's too late. Their empire of lies is crumbling.


President Trump knows the real traitors aren't the whistleblowers. They're the ones who sold out America for power and profit. Hillary. The whole swamp crew. Justice is coming for them next. And it's going to be biblical.


This move isn't mercy. It's strategic warfare. Truth wins. Freedom wins. America first means whistleblowers get badges, not prison cells.


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Keywords
hillary clintoncomeydeep statejulian assangebrennanclapperwhistleblowertulsi gabbardedward snowdentrump pardondninsa spyingjohn michael chambersobama biden crime syndicate
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