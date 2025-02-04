Obscure (2004, Playstation 2)

Obscure is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed by French companies Hydravision and MC2-Microids, and published by DreamCatcher Interactive (in North America) and MC2-Microids (in Europe). The game was also released for Xbox and PC.

Obscure is inspired by teenage horror films. It takes place at a highschool called Leafmore High. A number of students have disappeared over the years. The latest victim is sports enthusiast Kenny. When his girlfriend and two of his friends notice his disappearance, they decide to stay behind at the school in the evening and search for Kenny while everyone is gone. They quickly discover something's going horribly wrong at school. Strange shadows are spreading, and hideous beasts come from the shadows.

You take control of five characters over the course of the game. You take control of one character and you can take another character with out to assist. You can also play in co-op with the other player controlling the second character. If you play alone, you can give the second characters various commands. While you can also go alone, some puzzles require a second character. All characters have certain strengths and unique abilities, like fast lockpicking, better melee combat or the ability to see if there is anything left to take or use in a room. You can save anytime time, but you need find disks in order to save. There are various guns and melee weapons for disposable. Melee weapons like baseball bats can also be used to smash things like glass doors or vending to machine to get items or access. If you find duct tape, you can stick a flashlight to a gun. Flashlights are important, as enemies are vulnerable to light and can be weakened or even killed with strong light. Using the flashlight in a intense mode can also make darkness blocking your way retreat.