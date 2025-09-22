BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 22-Year Boeing Certification Scam | Daryl Guberman Exposes Fraud
49 views • 1 day ago

✈️ Boeing’s 22-Year Certification Scam Exposed ✈️

For over two decades, Boeing has operated under fraudulent certification oversight, impacting 8,000–12,000 aircraft worldwide.

QA Expert & Boeing Shareholder Daryl Guberman reveals how AS9100 non-certification, supplier fraud, and accreditation corruption (ANSI, ANAB, IAF, ILAC, Nadcap) have endangered both commercial passengers and national defense.

📢 Highlights include:

  • $9 Billion in damages from false compliance

  • 22 years of AS9100 failures

  • Accreditation & oversight corruption

  • The largest industrial scam in aerospace history

⚠️ Before your next flight, know the truth behind Boeing’s “quality” claims.

#Boeing #Aerospace #AviationSafety #CorporateFraud #QualityManagement #AS9100 #NADCAP #ISO9001 #ANAB #IAF #ILAC #RiskManagement #Transparency #PassengerSafety

boeingcorporate fraudrisk managementaerospaceilaciafaviation safetyas9100nadcapiso9001anabaccreditation fraudquality managementcertification scampassenger safety
