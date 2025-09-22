The 22-Year Boeing Certification Scam | Daryl Guberman Exposes Fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️ Boeing’s 22-Year Certification Scam Exposed ✈️
For over two decades, Boeing has operated under fraudulent certification oversight, impacting 8,000–12,000 aircraft worldwide.
QA Expert & Boeing Shareholder Daryl Guberman reveals how AS9100 non-certification, supplier fraud, and accreditation corruption (ANSI, ANAB, IAF, ILAC, Nadcap) have endangered both commercial passengers and national defense.
📢 Highlights include:
-
$9 Billion in damages from false compliance
-
22 years of AS9100 failures
-
Accreditation & oversight corruption
-
The largest industrial scam in aerospace history
⚠️ Before your next flight, know the truth behind Boeing’s “quality” claims.
#Boeing #Aerospace #AviationSafety #CorporateFraud #QualityManagement #AS9100 #NADCAP #ISO9001 #ANAB #IAF #ILAC #RiskManagement #Transparency #PassengerSafety