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'Biden Gets On An Old and Tiny Air Force1 and the Giant New One That Trump Rode on_ Symbolism & Lies
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1082 views • February 07, 2021
Original Channel - 100th MonKeeZ ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRz...
All credit for this video goes to Michael K Jaco ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHt...
Michael Jaco is a Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRz...
All credit for this video goes to Michael K Jaco ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHt...
Michael Jaco is a Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
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