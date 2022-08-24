Quo Vadis





Aug 21, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 20, 2022.





Dear children, love and defend the truth.





You are walking towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





The men will embrace that which is false and few will remain firm in the faith.





Repent and serve the Lord with joy.





Your reward will come from the Lord.





Be faithful to the Gospel of My Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Humanity will drink the bitter cup of pain because men have turned away from the truth.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight and to seek to imitate My Son Jesus in everything.





Do not forget: It is in this life and not in another that you must witness to your faith.





Dedicate part of your time to prayer.





Only through the force of prayer can you attain victory.





Onward without fear! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





With over 5000 messages allegedly received by Pedro Regis since 1987, the body of material associated with the purported apparitions of Our Lady of Anguera in Brazil is extremely substantial.





At first glance, the messages may appear repetitive in terms of their consistent emphasis on certain central themes: the necessity to devote one’s life wholly to God, faithfulness to the True Magisterium of the Church, the importance of prayer, the Scriptures and the Eucharist.





The Anguera messages touch on a wide variety of subjects containing nothing incompatible with Church teachings or approved private revelations.





The position of the Church towards the Anguera apparitions is one of caution; a commission has been established for the purposes of evaluation.





It should be said that the current Archbishop of Feira de Santana is broadly supportive.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SnlHIflDxg&t=20s



