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How the Elite Use Hypnosis to Control the Masses
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104 views • April 08, 2021
On a mass scale, the elites in the media, government, and corporations use a mixture of marketing and hypnosis to gain compliance from the people.
How much of this is literal mind control, and how much can be fight off, as long as we have the proper tools?
In this video, I go through the basics of hypnotism, how it affects the brain, and how the people in power use psychological "shortcuts" to hypnotize and control the masses in everyday life.
In you want to learn the basics of hypnosis, I recomend starting with the Audible exclusive, "Reality is Plastic" (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/35aE8u4
Try Audible plus for free (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3oub2gQ
How the Elite Trap You in Their Unfree World: https://youtu.be/VIi_4xmo_zA
How much of this is literal mind control, and how much can be fight off, as long as we have the proper tools?
In this video, I go through the basics of hypnotism, how it affects the brain, and how the people in power use psychological "shortcuts" to hypnotize and control the masses in everyday life.
In you want to learn the basics of hypnosis, I recomend starting with the Audible exclusive, "Reality is Plastic" (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/35aE8u4
Try Audible plus for free (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3oub2gQ
How the Elite Trap You in Their Unfree World: https://youtu.be/VIi_4xmo_zA
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