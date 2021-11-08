The word “corona” is Latin for “crown,” and derivative from the greek “corn”, which means “horn.” Crowns are emblematic of power and authority. The Greek names for the constellation and planet are “Capricorn” and “Cronos”, respectively, on account of their “horned” presentation. Cronus is called “Saturn” in the Roman pantheon, and “Chiun/Remphan” in the Bible (Amos 5:26/Acts 7:43). Corona is also a 6-letter word that codes to 66 in gematria.



The word “vaccine” comes from the Latin word “vaca”, meaning “cattle” or “beast.”



The Hebrew word “תו” (tav) is the word for “mark” in the Bible (the book of Ezekiel 9:4-6). The corona vaccine pass is called “התו”, which is to say, “the mark.”



To confirm, Google/DDG “תו”, and you will find the first website to populate is the Israeli government corona passport website.



Don’t be surprised if the 666-vaccine is the key to entry to the new age.



— FEB, the assistant✝️🕎