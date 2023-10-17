X22 REPORT Ep 3188a - Trump Economy Compared To The Biden Economy, People See The Difference

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3188a - October 16, 2023

Trump Economy Compared To The Biden Economy, People See The Difference





CA economy is struggling, now they are planning to give money to illegals to attend school. With everything else CA is doing this will not help, it will hurt their entire economy. The people can now see the difference between Trump's economy and Biden's economy, the people see the difference.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)



