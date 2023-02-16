George de Mohrenschildt Channeled by Karl Mollison

To see the rest of this video go to https://www.getwisdom.com/george-de-mohrenschild-channeled-by-karl-mollison-02oct2022/

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_de_Mohrenschildt

George Sergius de Mohrenschildt April 17, 1911 – March 29, 1977 was an American petroleum geologist, professor, and known CIA informant.

De Mohrenschildt is best known for having befriended Lee Harvey Oswald in the summer of 1962. De Mohrenschildt later alleged that their friendship continued until Oswald’s death following the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. In actuality, de Mohrenschildt never saw Oswald, or wrote to him, after April 13, 1963—three days after Oswald’s alleged attempt on the life of General Edwin Walker.

De Mohrenschildt’s testimony before the Warren Commission investigating the assassination was one of the longest of any witness.

On November 9, 1976, his wife Jeanne had de Mohrenschildt committed to a mental institution in Texas for three months, and listed in a notarized affidavit four previous suicide attempts while he was in the Dallas area. In the affidavit, she stated that de Mohrenschildt suffered from depression, heard voices, saw visions, and believed that the CIA and the Jewish Mafia were persecuting him. However, he was released at the end of the year.

According to the Dutch journalist Willem Oltmans, in 1967 a “serious and famous Dutch clairvoyant” named Gerard Croiset had a vision of a conspirator who had manipulated Oswald; his description led Oltmans to de Mohrenschildt, and the two stayed in touch. In 1977, Oltmans went to Texas and brought de Mohrenschildt to the Netherlands. Oltmans claimed that he had rescued de Mohrenschildt from a mental institution to bring him to Croiset. According to Oltmans, Croiset agreed that de Mohrenschildt was the man whom he had seen in his vision.

Oltmans says that after de Mohrenschildt arrived in the Netherlands, he invited him out with some Russian friends. They went to Brussels and had plans to go to Liège, a city in the French-speaking part of Belgium. Oltmans owned a house in the countryside not far from Liège. Upon returning to Brussels, de Mohrenschildt went for a short walk from which he failed to return. He had earlier agreed to meet Oltmans and his friends for lunch. Oltmans waited for him but he did not come back.

On March 16, 1977, de Mohrenschildt returned to the United States from his trio. His daughter talked with him at length and found him to be deeply disturbed about certain matters, reporting that he had expressed a desire to kill himself. On March 29, de Mohrenschildt gave an interview to author Edward Jay Epstein, during which he claimed that in 1962, Dallas CIA operative J. Walton Moore and one of Moore’s associates had handed him the address of Lee Harvey Oswald in nearby Fort Worth and then suggested that de Mohrenschildt might like to meet him.

He suggested to Moore that he would appreciate some help from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti. “I would never have contacted Oswald in a million years if Moore had not sanctioned it”, de Mohrenschildt said. “Too much was at stake.” On the same day as the Epstein interview, de Mohrenschildt received a business card from Gaeton Fonzi, an investigator for the House Select Committee on Assassinations, telling him that he would like to see him.

The HSCA considered him a “crucial witness”. That afternoon, de Mohrenschildt was found dead from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head in a house at which he was staying in Manalapan, FL.

The coroner’s verdict was suicide.