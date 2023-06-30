Create New Account
Jimmy Failla: Democrats claim equality is 'racist' | Fox Across America
NewsClips
Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla shares his reaction to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that the use of race as a factor in college admissions is a violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause. #foxnews

Keywords
current eventsdemocratssupreme courtracistequality14th ammendment

