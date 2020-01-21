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Agenda 21 Sustainable Development - The Trilateral Commission & Technocracy
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114 views • January 21, 2020
This is a lecture given by Patrick Wood. Very good information is contained in this presentation. This should give one a better understanding of the goals and agendas of globalists and the United Nations. With the exponential advancement in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, human-brain interfaces, quantum computing, 5G, etc., the tech giants will be largely responsible for establishing humanity's path. Currently we are on the verge or in the middle of a technological explosion that will revolutionize society in ways unseen and far greater than the industrial revolution.
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