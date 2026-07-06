The Truth About McCarthyism: Modern Parallels [REMASTERED]

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The mainstream narrative would tell you that from 1950 to 1954, Senator Joseph R. McCarthy unjustly accused a wide variety of Americans of being communist spies, creating a hysterical witch-hunt that destroyed the lives of innocent people. What is the truth about Sen. Joseph McCarthy and McCarthyism? What are the modern parallels between mid-1950s McCarthyism and the events of today?
Sources: https://fdrurl.com/truth-about-mccarthyism
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0:00:02McCarthyism Revisited
0:03:11The Anti-McCarthy Narrative
0:08:22Cold War Fears Rise
0:14:49Wealth, Government, and Socialism
0:23:59Communism’s Growing Appeal
0:25:16McCarthy’s Spark
0:35:59Hidden Communist Networks
0:51:31The Tipping Point
0:58:44China Falls to Mao
1:07:31State Department Betrayals
2:18:17Venona Breakthrough
2:21:48Roosevelt Delays Decryption
2:28:04Spy Network Revealed
2:35:13Why Venona Stayed Secret
2:38:49McCarthy’s Naming Debate
2:41:21McCarthy Vindicated
2:52:31Otepka’s Security Sweep
2:56:36Senate Turns on McCarthy
2:58:23Trump and McCarthyism
3:00:12Crucible and Propaganda
3:10:13Stalin’s Real Witch Hunts
3:18:39Saving the West
3:24:15Words or War