For the first time since the April 7 ceasefire, Erbil in northern Iraq was hit by an explosive-laden drone attack on the night of Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Erbil itself is a US military hub and maintains troops at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan region that supports Kurdish groups. Footage circulating online shows during the arrival of the drones in Erbil on the night of the World Cup football match between England-Argentina, where supporters of the Argentine national team, they were completely indifferent to the drones flying, and continued to support the Argentine team. Security sources said at least five drones have so far targeted the US air base at Erbil International Airport, where the US maintains military assets, and claimed all were successfully intercepted. “No group has claimed responsibility for the attack,” the report added.

Eyewitness footage captured the dramatic moment when an explosive-laden drone was intercepted and exploded mid-air before crashing near the US Consulate. But, despite triggering the activation of air defense systems around the diplomatic facility, several explosions were reported after the drone scored a direct hit. A local youth whistled while filming the moment of the explosion, which shook near the US consulate and sent flames soaring through the facility. Explosions were also heard, and a large fire reportedly engulfed a commercial warehouse in Koy Sanjaq. Direct impacts from the drone were also reported at Erbil International Airport, which houses US troops and Kurdish bases. The base has been repeatedly targeted by Iran-backed Iraqi militias, raising fears that the US-Israel spearheaded war is spreading across the Middle East. These attacks are just beginning, and it remains unclear whether there will be further attacks.

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