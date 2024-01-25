Create New Account
The. Border. Czar. Speaks. And Deflects.
Published 19 hours ago

The interviewer asked: “Have you done enough [to address the border crisis]?"

Kamala is the Border Czar and leading administration official tasked to fix it. Her response is to say that true leaders fix problems. She blames the previous administration for the problem, which we all know had the most secure border in modern history before she and Obiden walked in.

She always deflects to “ the immigration system is broken”. She never says they should secure the border and stop the massive record flow of migrants?


You’ve had three years to secure the border you opened. No solutions.


https://x.com/KMGGaryde/status/1750266547786899707?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

