The. Border. Czar. Speaks. And Deflects.

The interviewer asked: “Have you done enough [to address the border crisis]?"
Kamala is the Border Czar and leading administration official tasked to fix it. Her response is to say that true leaders fix problems. She blames the previous administration for the problem, which we all know had the most secure border in modern history before she and Obiden walked in.
She always deflects to “ the immigration system is broken”. She never says they should secure the border and stop the massive record flow of migrants?
You’ve had three years to secure the border you opened. No solutions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.