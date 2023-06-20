We Have Come To It At Last

The Board Is Set — The Pieces Are Moving
* Today we have crossed a rubicon.
* We’re up against real evil with real conviction.
* This isn’t a game.
* The left is not smarter than we are; they just have more conviction than we do.
* They understand that this is about the acquisition and wielding of power.
* Our problem is lack of conviction.
* We need to (a) ask some questions and (b) get answers before deciding on our plan of attack.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 20 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vdl0s-the-game-has-just-begun-guest-jesse-kelly-62023.html
