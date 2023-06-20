Create New Account
We Have Come To It At Last
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

The Board Is Set — The Pieces Are Moving

* Today we have crossed a rubicon.

* We’re up against real evil with real conviction.

* This isn’t a game.

* The left is not smarter than we are; they just have more conviction than we do.

* They understand that this is about the acquisition and wielding of power.

* Our problem is lack of conviction.

* We need to (a) ask some questions and (b) get answers before deciding on our plan of attack.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 20 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vdl0s-the-game-has-just-begun-guest-jesse-kelly-62023.html

