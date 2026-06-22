Vitamin C increases survival by 8 months in people with pancreatic cancer, notes Nicholas Hulscher

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Nicholas Hulscher, MPH talking about vitamin C and cancer, posted on X on June 21, 2026, says:
"A recent systematic review paper came out looking at vitamin C and cancer and found there's four (4) major mechanisms that [vitamin C] does kill cancer cells."
"This is verified... by over 100 studies."
"A recent randomized trial just found that high dose vitamin C cuts stage 4 cancer death risk by 54%, and doubles median survival time."
"... What happened was in this study, there were two groups, one received chemo, [the other group] received the same chemo plus 75 grams of... intravenous (IV) vitamin C, three (3) times a week."
"The chemo group died very quickly."
"Their survival time was about 6 months, and... they didn't do so well."
"The group that... received the chemo but [were also given the 75 grams of IV vitamin C, three times per week]... lived twice as long."
"They lived up to 16 months, and they had... 54% less risk of dying during that time."
"The cancer was not progressing nearly as quickly."
"This is corroborated by over 100 other studies."
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Nicholas posted this video on X here:
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2068698141134663756
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He wrote an article about the study that he refers to here:
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/high-dose-vitamin-c-cuts-death-risk
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Mirrored - Fat News
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