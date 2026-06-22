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Vitamin C increases survival by 8 months in people with pancreatic cancer, notes Nicholas Hulscher
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Nicholas Hulscher, MPH talking about vitamin C and cancer, posted on X on June 21, 2026, says:

"A recent systematic review paper came out  looking at vitamin C and cancer and found  there's four (4) major mechanisms  that [vitamin C] does kill cancer cells."

"This is verified... by over 100 studies."

"A recent randomized trial just found that  high dose vitamin C  cuts stage 4 cancer death risk by 54%,  and doubles median survival time."

"... What happened was in this study,  there were two groups,  one received chemo,  [the other group] received the same chemo  plus 75 grams of... intravenous (IV) vitamin C,  three (3) times a week."

"The chemo group died very quickly."

"Their survival time was about 6 months,  and... they didn't do so well."

"The group that... received the chemo  but [were also given the 75 grams of IV vitamin C,  three times per week]... lived twice as long."

"They lived up to 16 months, and they had...  54% less risk of dying during that time."

"The cancer was not progressing  nearly as quickly."

"This is corroborated by over 100 other studies."

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Nicholas posted this video on X here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2068698141134663756

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He wrote an article about the study that he refers to here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/high-dose-vitamin-c-cuts-death-risk

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Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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vitamin cpancreatic cancernicholas hulscherincreases survival by 8 months
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