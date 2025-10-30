CHP Talks: Katie Pasitney—Holding on for Justice at the Ostrich Farm!

October 30, 2025: My guest this week is Katie Pasitney, who’s been on our program before. She is the official spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. My wife and I were onsite with Katie last week to see the situation for ourselves; we were so impressed with Universal Ostrich Farms and the hundreds of volunteers and supporters who have come together in community to stop the unreasonable slaughter of the ostriches.

As most of you know, the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) wants to cull, kill and eliminate the farm’s 399 healthy ostriches. They refuse to test the birds or even to allow them to be tested (or counted). Dozens of RCMP are on the property and an unknown number of CFIA agents are also on the property and have taken on themselves the responsibility of caring for these unique birds since they are preventing the owners from accessing, feeding or looking after their own birds. The Supreme Court of Canada has not yet determined whether they will hear the case, in spite of international concerns being raised at the highest levels.

Learn more or contribute to legal costs at: https://saveourostriches.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chpcanada/





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/