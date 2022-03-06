Chinese Military-Linked Firm Gathers American DNA | Epoch TV

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Watch the full episode👉 https://ept.ms/DNAHarvestedYT
Recently, a CCP-linked company sought ownership of a fertility clinic, located within driving distance of six American military bases—a place many U.S. soldiers and spouses would likely attend for fertility, paternity testing, etc. I asked Graceffo what the CCP would do with the DNA of American soldiers.
Graceffo is a contributor to The Epoch Times and the author of “Beyond the Belt and Road: China’s Global Expansion.”