Paul V Jesus?
Love works
The epistles of Paul are often and cleverly used to replace the true Cornerstone (the teachings of Jesus). This may lead some to believe that there is a lack of consistency in the Bible, at least when it comes to Paul vs Jesus. But do the teachings of Paul really contradict Jesus' teachings? Produced by: Felix Narrated by: Dave Written by: Dave TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

