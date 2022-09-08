Are We Allowed to Say the Jabs Kill People Yet?

The jabs kill. There, I said it. With that out of the way, the real question is whether or not we're allowed to say it in the so-called "digital public square" of Big Tech. Can we say it on Twitter? I'm testing that out now. How about Facebook? Instagram? YouTube? Truth Social?

That last one may catch people because Donald Trump's very own social media is not the freest speech platform out there. It's less draconian that Twitter, but it's less free than Parler or Gettr and far less free than Gab. Several, including my good friend Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, have been banned on Truth Social for spreading the truth.

Strengthen your immune system: https://zstacklife.com/freedom