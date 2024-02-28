This is how we finish maple syrup. On the stove in the house. We make such small amounts at a time we get best results this way with more control than over the open fire. Though we have finished outside on the fire we like doing it in the house the best.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.