This is how we finish maple syrup. On the stove in the house. We make such small amounts at a time we get best results this way with more control than over the open fire. Though we have finished outside on the fire we like doing it in the house the best.

https://www.vrbo.com/338940





https://logcabinhomestead.com/





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381