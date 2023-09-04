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Decisions We Make Are Eternal - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning September 3 2023
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

Decisions We Make Are Eternal - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning September 3 2023

The Responsibility of Man Towards God in the Old Testament Dispensation Was to Fear God by Keeping His Commandments the Best They Could. Starting in the New Testament with John the Baptist, Repentance Becomes Necessary for the Kingdom of Heaven as He Was Preparing Them for the Dispensation of Grace by Faith in the Finished Work of Christ Jesus. The Meeting Between Saul of Tarsus and Jesus Christ on the Road to Damascus Shows That Jesus Can Save An Unlikely One of His Choosing Against All Natural Expectations.


Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

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biblejesus christgracelovebible studytruthlifeprayerchurchfaithhopecharles lawsonholy ghost
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