Launches of Iranian Arash-2 jet-powered UAVs at American targets.
Adding:
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Minister Abbas Araqchi informed his Turkish counterpart that Iran did not launch any projectiles towards Turkish territory. (stated earlier these are Israel False Flag attacks)
Adding:
❗️Today will be our most massive day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of War
We will not stop the war until the enemy is defeated, said the head of the Pentagon