Wee Hours Of The Morning (Re:) Vote Counts For Georgia on Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:41 a.m. Eastern Time (Video 2)

On November 4, 2020 at 1:41 a.m. Eastern Time.



NEWS CAUGHT RED-HANDED, BEFORE THEY COULD FAKE IT!



A statement was made by another mainstream media giant, ABC News, regarding GEORGIA, stating "two Democratic House seats thought "safe" in THIS ELECTION, not so much!" The real question (?) that the general public should be asking, is: If Biden and the Democrats were winning the state of Georgia, then why was the media-stream media making statements like this? Why?



The honest answer, that we can glean from ABC New's own words in that statement, reveal the truth to American patriots, even without ABC News fully saying it!



And since ABC News won't admit it, much less acknowledge it, WE THE PEOPLE will answer those questions, by our take-away from ABC's statement, and this is that it was: Because President Trump was winning and ahead there in votes in GEORGIA. That's why!



Another fun fact from the video clip: Shows that, at that time, President Trump had 5,646,949 votes in Florida, while Biden had 5,269,926 of their votes.



A difference of 377,023 Floridian votes.