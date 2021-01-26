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Whoa! The Chaos Is Spreading!
In this video, we cover the civil unrest in the US and Europe and we interview Rana Vig, the CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources, about how gold is performing as governments spend more and more money.
https://bluelagoonresources.com/
TSX.V: BLLG | OTCQB: BLAGF
This video was conducted on behalf of Blue Lagoon Resources, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/blue-lagoon-disclaimer-24/
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