Georgia's Pro-EU Protesters Storm Church, incite Violence against Priests - As sea of violent rioters take to street of capital Tbilisi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
47 views • 4 months ago

GEORGIA'S PRO-EU PROTESTERS STORM CHURCH, INCITE VIOLENCE AGAINST PRIESTS - As sea of violent rioters  take to street of capital Tbilisi (2nd video), group heads to church in famous Chavchavadze street to storm house of worship and curse it, attack priest as "ENEMY", demanding he joins their West-backed demonstrations (1st video, not shown here, it was only a huge crowd marching).

They cursed church and Patriarch. Stood on street and shouted: "Traitor, come out!". They burst into the church, shouting and demanding I come out, calling me traitor and an enemy of the country. What will they achieve by this - Archpriest Kekelia's confession. 

Meanwhile, to support such democracy-loving folks, Biden imposes visa restrictions on 20 high-ranking officials and lawmakers for  "Violating democratic norms", prepares additional sanctions, going hand in hand with EU's. 

We tried hard to find one decent cause behind Georgia protests, but looks like there's nun. 

Adding: 

Georgian President and French Foreign Agent Salome Zourabichvili has said that she has no intention of leaving her office after her presidential term expires on December 29.

“I am not going anywhere. I am not leaving. I have been asked about this repeatedly. I am here and I will stay,” she said in a televised address. 

Another election is on the 14th, tomorrow. 

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Georgia on 14 December 2024. Following amendments to the constitution in 2017, this will be the first indirect vote where the president is elected through a 300-member College of Electors rather than a direct vote.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
